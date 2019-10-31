Maulana to achieve nothing from Azadi March: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will achieve nothing out of his Azadi March but he has definitely succeeded in damaging the Kashmir cause

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the minister said that the Narendra Modi lobby was conspiring to weaken Pakistan economically, but the people of Pakistan would not allow such conspiracies and nefarious designs to succeed. Pakistani people have got freedom from the corrupt mafia in July 2018 elections, the minister added. The real motive behind Maulana's Azadi March is to provide protection to the corrupt mafia and money-launderers.

Pakistan is endeavouring to get the country wriggle out of the FATF grey list, while Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is attempting to put Pakistan in the black list.

Aslam Iqbal said that protest could not be launched with the help of insurgents and stick-holders.

The Maulana has defamed the country by displaying his strength through armed groups, he added.

The country is treading on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is causing distress to the opposition parties, he added.

The economy is improving while the financial position of the corrupt mafia was worsening, said Aslam Iqbal, adding that nations always achieve progress and prosperity with the force of unity.

He said those trying to stage protest through Azadi March were attempting to create divisions among the nation and impede the journey of progress.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were using the Maulana as a shield in order to protect and conceal their corruption.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would embark on its journey of progress and bringing change in the country despite undemocratic methods of the opposition parties.