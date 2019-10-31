UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana To Achieve Nothing From Azadi March: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:11 PM

Maulana to achieve nothing from Azadi March: Minister

Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will achieve nothing out of his Azadi March but he has definitely succeeded in damaging the Kashmir cause

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will achieve nothing out of his Azadi March but he has definitely succeeded in damaging the Kashmir cause.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the minister said that the Narendra Modi lobby was conspiring to weaken Pakistan economically, but the people of Pakistan would not allow such conspiracies and nefarious designs to succeed. Pakistani people have got freedom from the corrupt mafia in July 2018 elections, the minister added. The real motive behind Maulana's Azadi March is to provide protection to the corrupt mafia and money-launderers.

Pakistan is endeavouring to get the country wriggle out of the FATF grey list, while Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is attempting to put Pakistan in the black list.

Aslam Iqbal said that protest could not be launched with the help of insurgents and stick-holders.

The Maulana has defamed the country by displaying his strength through armed groups, he added.

The country is treading on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is causing distress to the opposition parties, he added.

The economy is improving while the financial position of the corrupt mafia was worsening, said Aslam Iqbal, adding that nations always achieve progress and prosperity with the force of unity.

He said those trying to stage protest through Azadi March were attempting to create divisions among the nation and impede the journey of progress.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were using the Maulana as a shield in order to protect and conceal their corruption.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would embark on its journey of progress and bringing change in the country despite undemocratic methods of the opposition parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narendra Modi Azadi March Progress Pakistan Peoples Party July 2018 Financial Action Task Force Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Travelers from UAE can now fly to the Philippines ..

17 minutes ago

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa play a draw

31 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council to hold fifth meeti ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh women ODIs announced

37 minutes ago

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

44 minutes ago

Police officer transferred in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.