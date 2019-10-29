UrduPoint.com
Maulana To Hold Sit-in At H-9 Peshawar Morr: Shafqat Confirms

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Maulana to hold sit-in at H-9 Peshawar Morr: Shafqat confirms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the written agreement was signed between the government's delegation and Rahbar committee led by Akram Durani that Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) would hold sit-in at H-9 Peshawar Morr.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed the hope that JUI-F would pursue the pact for broader interest of the country. If the JUI-F would not follow the agreement then actions would be taken against it as per law, he said.

The minister said the Rahbar committee had not presented any demand in the meeting and it was decided that JUI-F would hold sit-in or Azadi March at Peshawar Morr and will not enter into Red-Zone.

He said the peaceful protest was constitutional right of every political party in democratic set up.

