Maulana using seminaries' students for political purpose: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using seminaries' students to safeguard his sinking political career.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief would not gain any political benefit from such nefarious political tactics.

He also asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inform the masses as to when his party would tender the resignations or hold a long march.

The minister expressed the believe that the PPP would never resign from assembles. It would surely contest the upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls.