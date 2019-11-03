Maulana wants anarchy through Azadi March: PTI leader

SHEIKHUPURA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::PTI leader Ali Salman Siddique here on Sunday said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman wanted to creat unrest and anarchy in the country in the name of so-called `Azadi March'.

He said this while addressing a group of notables from Mananwala, Farooqabad and Khankah Dogran who called on him under the leadership of Chairman Oversees Committee Waleed Mujahid and Labour Leader Rana Sami.

Ali Salman said that Maulana's March was intended to divert attention from the Kashmir issue, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully brought the Kashmir issue in limelight on international forums.

He claimed the opposition parties weren't sincere with the Maulana and they only delivered speeches and didn't send their workers.