UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Wants To Divert Media Attention From Kashmir Issue Through Azadi March: Ghulam Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:21 PM

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashmir issue through Azadi March: Ghulam Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to divert the local and international media's attention from Kashmir issue by launching the so-called Azadi March in the month of October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to divert the local and international media's attention from Kashmir issue by launching the so-called Azadi March in the month of October.

"This can only be done by the enemies of the country and the opponents of Kashmir emancipation," he said in a statement issued here.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting the Kashmir issue in befitting manner which was not acceptable to the country's enemies.

The minister questioned over the timing of Azad March and said it would only give benefit to India as Pakistanis and Kashmiris observed October 27 as black day every year.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Azadi March March October Media From

Recent Stories

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges UNSC to fulfill its commitmen ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Po ..

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Aware of Putin-Erdogan Deal on Syria, Wel ..

7 minutes ago

Two held with narcotics in Khuzdar

7 minutes ago

US Sends 2,000-Year-Old Stolen Gold Coffin Back to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.