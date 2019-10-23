Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashmir issue through Azadi March: Ghulam Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to divert the local and international media's attention from Kashmir issue by launching the so-called Azadi March in the month of October

"This can only be done by the enemies of the country and the opponents of Kashmir emancipation," he said in a statement issued here.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting the Kashmir issue in befitting manner which was not acceptable to the country's enemies.

The minister questioned over the timing of Azad March and said it would only give benefit to India as Pakistanis and Kashmiris observed October 27 as black day every year.