Maulana Wants To Sideline Kashmir Issue Through Azadi March: Usman Saeed

Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Maulana wants to sideline Kashmir issue through Azadi march: Usman Saeed

Spokesperson of Punjab government Usman Saeed Basra Thursday said Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to sideline Kashmir issue through Azadi march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesperson of Punjab government Usman Saeed Basra Thursday said Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to sideline Kashmir issue through Azadi march.

Taking to a private news channel he said, the Maulana's march would harm the Kashmir cause and strengthen the Modi's narrative over the issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized the Kashmir dispute by highlighting it at every world forum, including the United Nations General Assembly.

Usman said, holding peaceful protest was political practice and constitutional right of every political party but issues would always be resolved through negotiations in a democratic set up.

He said the people's sympathies and opposition support were not with Maulan and Azadi March would be failed miserably , adding the march would further strengthen the incumbent government and it would complete its five years of constitutional tenure.

APP / JJS

