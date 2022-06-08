Maulana Wasay grieves over loss of precious lives in Killa Saifullah accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works (H&W) Maulana Abdul Wasay expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Kila Saifullah district area of Balcohsitan on Wednesday.

He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the departed soul. Maulana Abdul Wasay also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims.