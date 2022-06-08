UrduPoint.com

Maulana Wasay Grieves Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Killa Saifullah Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Maulana Wasay grieves over loss of precious lives in Killa Saifullah accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works (H&W) Maulana Abdul Wasay expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Kila Saifullah district area of Balcohsitan on Wednesday.

He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the departed soul. Maulana Abdul Wasay also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Traffic Housing

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

2 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

3 hours ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

4 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

4 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

5 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.