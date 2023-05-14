Maulana Yousaf Ahmad stresses for paying attention to children eduction

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Sheikh Ul Hadith and Quran Maulana Yousaf Ahmad on Sunday said that islam emphasizes the acquisition of education in contemporary sciences as well as religious sciences.

He expressed these views as a special guest at the ceremony of distributing certificates and gifts to students who finished the Qur'an and memorized it in Jamia Fariqiya Fahm Al-Qur'an, Baghdada, Mardan. Hafiz Hyder Ali and Maulana Muhammad Amir Madani of Jamia Fariqiya Fahm Al-Qur'an also addressed the ceremony.

The main reason for the decline of Muslims is the distance from the religion of Islam as Islam teaches us peace and brotherhood, he said. Islam emphasizes the acquisition of religious studies as well as modern sciences, he added.

The speakers said that parents should give their children secular education as well as religious education, which will be the reason for giving and the success of the hereafter. He congratulated the memorizing students and their parents and said that the students who have studied the Qur'an should also follow the teachings of the Qur'an.

"You should convey the teachings of the Qur'an to other people," Maulana Yousaf Ahmad said. He said that the Holy Qur'an is the source of guidance, the recitation of the Holy Quran brings a person closer to Allah, and a bright future can be built only by following Islamic teachings.

He said that the system of Allah and His Messenger (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him) has to be implemented and it is not possible without the Qur'an. He said that the most important responsibility of parents is the intellectual and moral training of their children.

Children should learn knowledge, childhood, adolescence and youth are the best times to learn, he said, adding, "During this period, children should be equipped with the education and they should be admitted to Madrasahs and schools to learn religious knowledge and Qur'an."