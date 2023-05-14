UrduPoint.com

Maulana Yousaf Ahmad Stresses For Paying Attention To Children Eduction

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Maulana Yousaf Ahmad stresses for paying attention to children eduction

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Sheikh Ul Hadith and Quran Maulana Yousaf Ahmad on Sunday said that islam emphasizes the acquisition of education in contemporary sciences as well as religious sciences.

He expressed these views as a special guest at the ceremony of distributing certificates and gifts to students who finished the Qur'an and memorized it in Jamia Fariqiya Fahm Al-Qur'an, Baghdada, Mardan. Hafiz Hyder Ali and Maulana Muhammad Amir Madani of Jamia Fariqiya Fahm Al-Qur'an also addressed the ceremony.

The main reason for the decline of Muslims is the distance from the religion of Islam as Islam teaches us peace and brotherhood, he said. Islam emphasizes the acquisition of religious studies as well as modern sciences, he added.

The speakers said that parents should give their children secular education as well as religious education, which will be the reason for giving and the success of the hereafter. He congratulated the memorizing students and their parents and said that the students who have studied the Qur'an should also follow the teachings of the Qur'an.

"You should convey the teachings of the Qur'an to other people," Maulana Yousaf Ahmad said. He said that the Holy Qur'an is the source of guidance, the recitation of the Holy Quran brings a person closer to Allah, and a bright future can be built only by following Islamic teachings.

He said that the system of Allah and His Messenger (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him) has to be implemented and it is not possible without the Qur'an. He said that the most important responsibility of parents is the intellectual and moral training of their children.

Children should learn knowledge, childhood, adolescence and youth are the best times to learn, he said, adding, "During this period, children should be equipped with the education and they should be admitted to Madrasahs and schools to learn religious knowledge and Qur'an."

Related Topics

Education Mardan Sunday Moral Muslim From Best

Recent Stories

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in ..

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

28 minutes ago
 Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the ..

Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches f ..

28 minutes ago
 India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Duba ..

India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Dubai

28 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Co ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Committee for Development and Ci ..

43 minutes ago
 RTA launches trial operation of ‘First Autonomou ..

RTA launches trial operation of ‘First Autonomous Electric Abra’

1 hour ago
 UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.