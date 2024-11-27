Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The 68th death anniversary of eminent writer, poet and leader of Pakistan Movement Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed here and across the country on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The 68th death anniversary of eminent writer, poet and leader of Pakistan Movement Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed here and across the country on Wednesday.
Born in Wazirabad in 1873, he rendered exemplary services in the Pakistan Movement and was imprisoned due to his stiff resistance against the British Raj.
In 1945-46, Zafar Ali Khan was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly as a Muslim League nominee.
Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was Editor of urdu Newspaper 'Zamindar' which became one of the most influential newspapers of the sub-continent.
He was a rightly deserved to be acknowledged as father of Urdu journalism.
Maulana Zafar Ali Khan died on this day in 1956 in Lahore and was buried in Wazirabad.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices surge by Rs1,600 per tola
ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order
Crucial changes finalised for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Res ..
Peshawar admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Wadpagga
RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special m ..
LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours
NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria
DPO Tank reviews security measures
Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semis
NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities
PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order48 seconds ago
-
Crucial changes finalised for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research51 seconds ago
-
Peshawar admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Wadpagga58 seconds ago
-
RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing7 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria7 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security measures7 minutes ago
-
NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities7 minutes ago
-
PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah7 minutes ago
-
IHC to announce verdict on plea seeking capital's legislative assembly7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khalid Nawaz Bobi7 minutes ago
-
Public hearings continue across LESCO region7 minutes ago