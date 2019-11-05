UrduPoint.com
Maulana's Azadi March To Sabotage Kashmir Freedom Struggle To Meet Failure: Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman must remember that politics for personal gains would face failure as his so-called Azadi march had unmasked his real face across the globe.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Maulana could not digest PM's raising popularity for Kashmir struggle and he planned Azadi march to affect Kashmir issue.

He regretted and said that Maulana wanted to divert the local and international media's attention from Kashmir issue with the protest march.

"Maulana Fazal ur Rehman 's selfish approach for brightening his own political career, will not succeed to stop government efforts to resolve Kashmir issue as Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein", adding that the PTI leadership raised the issue at all international fora.

He said Indian fascist prime minister Narendra Modi's decision to revocate Kashmir's special status on August 5 was an unjust one and in reality he went against his country's constitution on Kashmir issue.

Commenting on the government's challenges ahead, he said that the government is striving hard to tackle challenges of economy and employment by enhancing exports,creating new employment opportunities and controlling price hike which he added are the issues of the common man.

"PM Imran Khan delivered 50 minutes speech in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) forum and advocated the Kashmir issue in an impressive way which was extolled worldwide", he concluded.

