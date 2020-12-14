UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana's Dream Of Power Not To Come True: Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:15 PM

Maulana's dream of power not to come true: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said the dream of chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of coming into power would never come true terming it to become a part of history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said the dream of chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of coming into power would never come true terming it to become a part of history.

"It was the destiny of Maulana to wander in the lure of power", he said in a statement issued here.

He said public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would also flop like JUI-F chief 'million march' last year and Maulana's all plans against government would be failed badly.

PDM public meetings were exposing opposition before the nation that how they were maligning state institutions for their vested interests, said Gandapur.

"Opposition was running a 'save corruption movement' that would cause no harm to Prime Minister Imran Khan," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister March All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

19 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

4 minutes ago

190 cops from Khyber, Hassan Khel complete trainin ..

4 minutes ago

'State land worth Rs 20.43 bln retrieved during th ..

4 minutes ago

Efforts underway for making issuance of driving li ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.