(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said the dream of chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of coming into power would never come true terming it to become a part of history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said the dream of chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of coming into power would never come true terming it to become a part of history.

"It was the destiny of Maulana to wander in the lure of power", he said in a statement issued here.

He said public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would also flop like JUI-F chief 'million march' last year and Maulana's all plans against government would be failed badly.

PDM public meetings were exposing opposition before the nation that how they were maligning state institutions for their vested interests, said Gandapur.

"Opposition was running a 'save corruption movement' that would cause no harm to Prime Minister Imran Khan," he remarked.