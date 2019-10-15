Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's all claims and efforts against the government would be wasted as his 'long march' could not unite the opposition parties and it seemed split on the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's all claims and efforts against the government would be wasted as his 'long march' could not unite the opposition parties and it seemed split on the matter.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties ,PML-N ,PPP were looking confused regarding participation in the long march, adding, insincerity could not defeat the objectives as Maulana' s long march was based on it and it would be definitely a failed try against the government.

Replying to a question he advised Maulana to focused on Kashmir cause and if he wanted to do something in favor of nation then he must planned ' march ' against the atrocities of Modi on Kashmiris as it would be remembered till decades.

"Opposition is busy for putting allegations on government for rigging in the election but the parties pointed out only those areas for rigging where they lost the public support in elections, they will not ask for re-elections in those areas where they have won, " he remarked.