PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Tuesday slammed JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his Azadi March saying that there was no justification and logic of Maulana's sit-in.

He said that Mulana Fazlur Rahman thought that he could pressurize the government to stop the accountability process, adding that he should have to realize that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never taken any pressure.

Speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the first Interclasses Sports Gala here at Government City Girls College Gulbahar, he expressed the government's resolve to continue accountability process.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was given mandate to take apprehend those who looted the national exchequer, adding as soon as Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power all the corrupt elements were put behind the bars.

Shaukat said that due to efforts and acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan the name of country would be removed from Grey List soon, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly presented islam and Muslims before the world and emerged as the leader of Islamic countries.

He said Pakistan has immense resources and all the needed is to attract investment in various sectors for which the government was successfully working.

He said due to wrong policies and corruption of past rulers the country was indebted and no investor was ready to invest in Pakistan, however, he said PTI government took various tough decisions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to steer the country on path of economic revival and prosperity.

He said Pakistan and specially KP has huge talent in sports and steps are being taken to promote them.

At the end the college students presented tableaus and gave shield to the Information Minister.

Former provincial minister Syed Aqil Shah also attended the ceremony.