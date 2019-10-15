UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana's March Meant To Protect Corrupt Elements From Accountability: Shaukat Yusafzai

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:02 PM

Maulana's march meant to protect corrupt elements from accountability: Shaukat Yusafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Tuesday slammed JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his Azadi March saying that there was no justification and logic of Maulana's sit-in

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Tuesday slammed JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his Azadi March saying that there was no justification and logic of Maulana's sit-in.

He said that Mulana Fazlur Rahman thought that he could pressurize the government to stop the accountability process, adding that he should have to realize that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never taken any pressure.

Speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the first Interclasses Sports Gala here at Government City Girls College Gulbahar, he expressed the government's resolve to continue accountability process.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was given mandate to take apprehend those who looted the national exchequer, adding as soon as Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power all the corrupt elements were put behind the bars.

Shaukat said that due to efforts and acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan the name of country would be removed from Grey List soon, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly presented islam and Muslims before the world and emerged as the leader of Islamic countries.

He said Pakistan has immense resources and all the needed is to attract investment in various sectors for which the government was successfully working.

He said due to wrong policies and corruption of past rulers the country was indebted and no investor was ready to invest in Pakistan, however, he said PTI government took various tough decisions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to steer the country on path of economic revival and prosperity.

He said Pakistan and specially KP has huge talent in sports and steps are being taken to promote them.

At the end the college students presented tableaus and gave shield to the Information Minister.

Former provincial minister Syed Aqil Shah also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Information Minister Azadi March Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

21 minutes ago

Russian President departs UAE

36 minutes ago

UAE is a key player in the global food security ec ..

36 minutes ago

Royal couple arrives at Pakistan monument in tradi ..

47 minutes ago

North Korea Seeks to Develop Relations With Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.