Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's march will not paralyze government and it's not going to bring any kind of storm.

JUI (F) plan to plunge country into instability is actually enmity against the nation.He was expressing his views with media after meeting PTI's senior leader Jahangir Tareen at Governor House on Tuesday.

He said that Maulana's own allies are recommending him not to stage any sit-in, and even public won't support the protesters, he claimed."This is high time we show solidarity with Kashmiris instead of adhering to politics of division.

Though protest is constitutional right of every citizen but Maulana is talking about chaos and anarchy even before the protest which had unveiled his true plans in front of nation and government will not let anyone take law into their own hands",he added.

He said that no patriotic Pakistani will support Maulana's sit in as it is merely a tool to spread anarchy and chaos.Responding to a question , he said that the Kartarpur corridor project will inaugurated in November, regardless of high tension with neighboring country India.

Government welcome Ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh's decision to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor inaugural ceremony. Sikhs around the world are standing in support of historical Kartarpur project.Governor said that previous regimes delivered nothing except corruption, economic crises, inflation and unemployment , despite such issues.