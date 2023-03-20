Mauritius embassy marks 55th Independence anniversary

Mauritius High Commissioner to Pakistan Rashidally Soobadar on Monday commemorated the 55th anniversary of Independence Day and 31st Mauritius Republic Day here at a local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Mauritius High Commissioner to Pakistan Rashidally Soobadar on Monday commemorated the 55th anniversary of Independence Day and 31st Mauritius Republic Day here at a local hotel.

The ceremony was commemorated by playing national anthems of both countries, which was also attended by the Dean of the diplomatic corps H.E. Mr Atadjan Novlamov, Additional Secretary Africa Mr Javed A. Umrani.

Speaking on the occasion Rashidally Soobadar lauded the deeply rooted cordial relations of both countries and said, today Mauritius is a safe and secure country, as it is one of the most peaceful countries on the African continent.

He also thanked prominent personalities, diplomats, and excellencies and special thanks to the Deputy Head mission and staff for organising this event in a peaceful manner.

The high commissioner also highlighted the significance of independence and cherished the value of freedom, Mauritius has changed the whole destiny of the island in a short span of time, he added.

On the occasion, his excellency offered sympathies with all the victims of natural calamities in Turkey, Syria and flood in Pakistan.

He also shed light on the achievements since independence on 12 March 1968. Mauritius values peace, security, law and order, good governance, accountability, accessibility and rule of law.

He said Mauritius offers tourism expertise to exploit the untapped potential of the sector, saying he believed it can significantly contribute to the national economy.

Mauritius has a strong road infrastructure and standard hotels quality transport was also vital to facilitate and attract tourists.

He said the entire world was facing a difficult time and despite severe lockdowns due to Covid-19, Mauritius' economy was recovering gradually from these financial constraints.