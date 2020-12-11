Mauroof Afzal laid to rest

Chairman (designate) of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Raja Mauroof Afzal Khan, who died of Covid-19, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at his native town of Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman (designate) of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Raja Mauroof Afzal Khan, who died of Covid-19, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at his native town of Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Mauroof Afzal, 60, was the grand son of veteran senior Kashmiri bureaucrat, Colonel (retd) Raja Adalat Khan (late).

He was brother of Raja Farooq Afzal and nephew of Raja Muhammad Azam Khan, a senior retired banker.

Funeral prayer was offered by the people from all walks of life, according to the determined SOPs.

Mauroof Afzal was nominated as Chairman FPSC. He could not take the oath of his office as the FPSC chief, because of the sickness.

Former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (retd) Muhammad Azam Khan has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Raja Mauroof Afzal Khan.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he termed his death a great loss of the country.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the great loss with courage.