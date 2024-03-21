Max Bachat Qsimabad sealed, fine imposed.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad and local administration teams conducted a joint operation in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wahid Channa. Max Bachat Mart was sealed for not following the rules of Sindh Food Authority. A fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed on the management of the mart.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso directed people engaged in the food items business to follow the rules of Sindh Food Authority.

For complaints against those who violate the rules of Sindh Food Authority, consumers should contact Sindh Food Authority.

He said that consumers' complaints would be addressed in every possible way. Under the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, the people associated with food items business are being brought under the jurisdiction of Sindh Food Authority. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa said that the local administration was taking indiscriminate action against profiteers and those who do not follow the rules of hygiene.