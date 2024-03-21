Max Bachat Qsimabad Sealed, Fine Imposed.
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad and local administration teams conducted a joint operation in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wahid Channa. Max Bachat Mart was sealed for not following the rules of Sindh Food Authority. A fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed on the management of the mart.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso directed people engaged in the food items business to follow the rules of Sindh Food Authority.
For complaints against those who violate the rules of Sindh Food Authority, consumers should contact Sindh Food Authority.
He said that consumers' complaints would be addressed in every possible way. Under the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, the people associated with food items business are being brought under the jurisdiction of Sindh Food Authority. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa said that the local administration was taking indiscriminate action against profiteers and those who do not follow the rules of hygiene.
Recent Stories
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITU Lahore launches first virtual reality classes in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Events held at IUB to mark Pakistan Day7 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to address water, sanitation issues at earliest7 minutes ago
-
Secretary for making issues related to climate change part of curriculum7 minutes ago
-
MWMC disposes off 20,000 tons waste under Clean Punjab drive8 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Chakar Liaquat killed in Panjgur operation8 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes three beverage manufacturing units17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner kicks off spring plantation drive 202417 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas17 minutes ago
-
UET entrance test 2024 results17 minutes ago
-
School children plant saplings to mark world forest day18 minutes ago
-
Gamblers arrested18 minutes ago