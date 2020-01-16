UrduPoint.com
'Max Impact-2020' Project Held At Government College University Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Lyallpur Business School, Government College University Faisalabad held 'Max Impact-2020' project exhibition at new campus here Thursday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal was chief guest while Dean Management Sciences Dr Hazoor Muhammad Sabir, Director Lyallpur Business school Dr Muhammad Abrar, Project Supervisor Ahmed Suhail Khan and faculty members were present in the colorful ceremony.

'Max Impact-2020' was academic project of Lyallpur Business School which aimed to promotion of new brands manufacture locally and creating new ideas among students.

Vice-chancellor welcomed the project clients and visited stalls. He lauded the efforts of organisers and students and said that such types of activities creates trend of competition among students and provide them opportunities to go ahead in the life.

Over 100 clients sponsored the project.

