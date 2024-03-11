Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that offering maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramadan was top priority and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024)

During his visit to Vegetable market to monitor auction process on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that strict monitoring of auction process and demand was being ensured to prevent price hike and to make best quality fruits and vegetable available for masses during the holy month.

He said that offering maximum relief to masses was top priority of the district administration and added that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

The DC warned traders of stern action under zero tolerance policy on overcharging, artificial shortage of commodities and hoarding. He said that monitoring of demand and supply and auction process at grain market, fruit and vegetable markets would be ensured.

