Open Menu

Max Relief For Masses In Ramadan Top Priority: DC

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 06:13 PM

Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that offering maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramadan was top priority and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that offering maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramadan was top priority and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

During his visit to Vegetable market to monitor auction process on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that strict monitoring of auction process and demand was being ensured to prevent price hike and to make best quality fruits and vegetable available for masses during the holy month.

He said that offering maximum relief to masses was top priority of the district administration and added that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

The DC warned traders of stern action under zero tolerance policy on overcharging, artificial shortage of commodities and hoarding. He said that monitoring of demand and supply and auction process at grain market, fruit and vegetable markets would be ensured.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Price Market All Best Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda ..

Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC

2 minutes ago
 Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session wi ..

Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association

2 minutes ago
 EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Ha ..

EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to rem ..

Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..

2 minutes ago
 Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families afte ..

Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC

14 minutes ago
 PSX loses 38 points

PSX loses 38 points

14 minutes ago
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violat ..

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct

58 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

14 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

1 hour ago
 Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in D ..

Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violatio ..

Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct

13 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan