Maximum 20 degrees Centigrade mercury forecast in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours in most parts of the Sindh province.

The minimum and maximum temperature will remain in the range of 18-20 degrees Centigrade with 66 percent humidity in Karachi, 20-22 degrees Centigrade with 48 percent humidity Hyderabad, 16-18 degrees Centigrade with 67 percent humidity Sukkur, 19-21 degrees Centigrade with 64 percent humidity Thatta, 16-18 degrees Centigrade with 76 percent humidity Moen-jo-Daro, 16-18 degrees Centigrade with 68 percent humidity Dadu, 13-15 degrees Centigrade with 78 percent humidity Mithi, and 16-18 degrees Centigrade with 67 percent humidity in Nawabshah.

Mostly, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.