UrduPoint.com

'Maximum Cultivation Of Climate Resilient Pulses Imperative For Food Security'

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 09:35 PM

'Maximum cultivation of climate resilient pulses imperative for food security'

Chief Scientist Pulses Department Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman said that food security could be achieved by cultivating climate resilient varieties of pulses over maximum space of the land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Scientist Pulses Department Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman said that food security could be achieved by cultivating climate resilient varieties of pulses over maximum space of the land.

Addressing a seminar on "Importance of Pulses and challenges in increasing their per acre production" at AARI here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan was spending about Rs.100 billion on the import of pulses per annum. This foreign exchange could be saved if cultivation of new approved varieties of the pulses would be increased in the country.

He said that pulses had 20 percent protein due to which these were considered a cheap alternate of the meat. Therefore, the growers should concentrate on increase pulses cultivation as these would not only play a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but these would also help the growers to mitigate their financial sufferings due to their attractive market value, he added.

Principal Scientist & Program Leader National Agriculture Research Council (NARC) Islamabad Dr Shahid Riaz Malik said that pulses could easily be sown in sugarcane crop whereas the growers should also cultivate the pulses on those lands where they could not sow wheat or other crops.

Principal Scientist Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) Dr Jawwad Asghar said that pulses could also help in increasing fertility of the land in addition to catering to domestic food needs. Therefore, the growers should prefer to cultivate pulses over maximum space of their lands.

Principal Scientist NIAB Dr Azeem Asad, Chairman Pulses Research board Mian Arif Zahid, pulses experts Amir Hussain, Dr Sajjad Saeed and Saadia Kokab also addressed the seminar.

Later, certificates were also distributed among participants of the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Import Nuclear Agriculture Malik Riaz Market Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Macao-led research develops new AI-based model for ..

Macao-led research develops new AI-based model for clinical diagnostics

7 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai&#039;s ..

7 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP m ..

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP movement

19 minutes ago
 Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Str ..

Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Stream Sabotage - Kremlin

19 minutes ago
 Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funer ..

Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funeral

19 minutes ago
 PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct fo ..

PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct for pilgrims, emphasizing religi ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.