'Maximum cultivation of climate resilient pulses imperative for food security'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Scientist Pulses Department Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman said that food security could be achieved by cultivating climate resilient varieties of pulses over maximum space of the land.

Addressing a seminar on "Importance of Pulses and challenges in increasing their per acre production" at AARI here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan was spending about Rs.100 billion on the import of pulses per annum. This foreign exchange could be saved if cultivation of new approved varieties of the pulses would be increased in the country.

He said that pulses had 20 percent protein due to which these were considered a cheap alternate of the meat. Therefore, the growers should concentrate on increase pulses cultivation as these would not only play a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but these would also help the growers to mitigate their financial sufferings due to their attractive market value, he added.

Principal Scientist & Program Leader National Agriculture Research Council (NARC) Islamabad Dr Shahid Riaz Malik said that pulses could easily be sown in sugarcane crop whereas the growers should also cultivate the pulses on those lands where they could not sow wheat or other crops.

Principal Scientist Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) Dr Jawwad Asghar said that pulses could also help in increasing fertility of the land in addition to catering to domestic food needs. Therefore, the growers should prefer to cultivate pulses over maximum space of their lands.

Principal Scientist NIAB Dr Azeem Asad, Chairman Pulses Research board Mian Arif Zahid, pulses experts Amir Hussain, Dr Sajjad Saeed and Saadia Kokab also addressed the seminar.

Later, certificates were also distributed among participants of the seminar.