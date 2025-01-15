Maximum cultivation of cotton crop stressed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) An awareness campaign will be launched for cultivation of advanced cotton crop.

These views were expressed by Director Agriculture Muhammad Shahid while presiding

over a meeting to finalize the cotton cultivation plan.

He said that triple gene varieties would be cultivated and only recommended varieties

of seeds will be used. He added that in the context of climate change, more production

was obtained from advanced cultivation.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the agriculture department.