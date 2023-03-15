Maximum economic opportunities for women imperative to develop prosperous nation: President FWCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Maximum economic opportunities should be provided to the women besides improving gender equality to develop progressive and prosperous nation, said Rubina Amjad, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI).

Addressing a large gathering of women entrepreneurs arranged by FWCCI here in connection with International Women's Day, she said that in Pakistan's population, women have 12 percent share compared to Indian 24 percent and Bangladeshi 36 percent share in economic activities. Increase in women's share in economic activities is imperative to stabilize national economy, she said and added, "Without channelizing potential of women, we cannot think of a progressive and economic prosperous nation at international arena." She said that it is a sorry state of affairs that even young graduates possessing higher degrees in medical and science subjects are made to restrict as family wives after getting married whereas huge material resources of parents and government are spent on them.

She said that women should be made skillful in various need-based trades as of food supply services, taxi driving, electrician and other disciplines.

She said that FWCCI has established first ever Women Incubation Centre in its premises with the main purpose that young educated females should opt business as career instead of looking for employment where job market is already saturated.

She said, "At FWCCI level, we are helping women to be able to provide financial support to their families and better nourishment and education of their children." Addressing the gathering, Silwat Saeed, Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad, said that the women should have equal economic opportunities to grow and their share must increase in the economic activities.

Quoting example of Bangladesh, she said that its economic growth is indebted to the exemplary participation of women in the economic activities of that country.

She appreciated the real work being done by Faisalabad Women Chamber on women empowerment in the area and assured every help in this respect.

She said that financial autonomy of women is must for which they should be empowered for financial assistance and enabling environment.

Appreciating the huge participation of women entrepreneurs in the event, she admired their efforts to equally running the business along with family responsibilities. "We should empower our female youth, to support them and provide confidence to move further," she added.

Later, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed also distributed certificates among the panelists while a huge number of women entrepreneurs participated in the event.