Maximum facilities being ensured at parks: DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood Thursday said the authority was paying special focus on provision of maximum facilities to masses at all parks of the city.

During his visit to different parks here, Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for masses at parks in order to provide best recreational spots to citizens. He directed officers concerned to speed up development work in Shah Shams and Dogar Park.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be made in Shah Shams park under A forestation project.

The DG added that task has been given to officers concerned to complete walking track at Dogar Park on top priority. He said the toilet block was being estabilished at Aam Khas Bagh.

Director Engineering Mushtaq Khan, Director Horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi and other officers concerned were also present.