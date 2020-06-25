Maximum facilities being ensured at parks: PHA DG

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mehmood said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities at parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mehmood said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities at parks.

During his visit of Model Town Park along with Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua here on Thursday, DG PHA said that parks with all facilities would increase healthy activities.

He said that department was striving hard to restore recreational activities at parks. He said that maximum tree plantation was being ensured at all parks and green belts of the city under beautification plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA, Ejaz Hussain Janjua, said that issues of the parks were being resolved after consultation with local people. He said that rehabilitation work continued at various parks of the city .