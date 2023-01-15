Maximum facilities being provided at cattle markets: Abdul Latif

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development, Abdul Latif Khan said that maximum facilities were being provided at cattle markets to offer opportunities to people to run their businesses.

During his visit to Model Cattle Market Jaswant Nagar on Sunday, he said the initiative of ensuring maximum facilities at cattle markets would help grow cattle and dairy sector in the county.

He said free veterinary services and clean drinking water for people were being provided markets while a comprehensive campaign was also been run against lumpy skin and the Congo virus.

He said the best cleanliness arrangements were being ensured at markets while the new sitting area for vendors was under construction.

He lauded the administration of the cattle market Multan division for best arrangements and also directed them to continue the same spirit, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Chief Operating Officer Multan Division Haseeb Razzaq Kethraan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.