UrduPoint.com

Maximum Facilities Being Provided At Govt Hospitals, CM Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Maximum facilities being provided at govt hospitals, CM Advisor

Advisor to Chief Minister, Akhtar Zaman Gujjar said that provincial government providing maximum facilities at government hospitals to ensure best medical facilities for the masses across the province

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister, Akhtar Zaman Gujjar said that provincial government providing maximum facilities at government hospitals to ensure best medical facilities for the masses across the province.

During a visit to District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday, he said that performance and service delivery has been improved at all government hospitals due to a special focus on the provision of basic health facilities by the incumbent provincial government.

He said the attendance of all doctors and paramedical staff was being monitored properly Later, he also visited the excise and taxation office and flour sale points of the district where he asked people about the facilities being offered by the government.

He said that flour supply was being strictly monitored and no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit Sale All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

7 minutes ago
 RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

52 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

52 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

1 hour ago
 Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) attributes flour crisis to ..

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) attributes flour crisis to poor PTI policies

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.