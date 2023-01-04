Maximum facilities being provided at govt hospitals, CM Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister, Akhtar Zaman Gujjar said that provincial government providing maximum facilities at government hospitals to ensure best medical facilities for the masses across the province.

During a visit to District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday, he said that performance and service delivery has been improved at all government hospitals due to a special focus on the provision of basic health facilities by the incumbent provincial government.

He said the attendance of all doctors and paramedical staff was being monitored properly Later, he also visited the excise and taxation office and flour sale points of the district where he asked people about the facilities being offered by the government.

He said that flour supply was being strictly monitored and no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.