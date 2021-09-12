Maximum facilities to be provided in Fatima Jinnah Town, DG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem said on Sunday that all basic facilities would be provided to allottees of Fatima Jinnah Town.

In a statement issued here, the DG MDA said that the land grabbers would be treated with iron hands. He directed officers concerned to contact administrations of all government and private educational institutes for construction of schools and colleges inside the colony. He said that development work would be started soon for construction of main park in the colony in collaboration with the administration of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSAU).

The DG MDA added that arrangements were being made for provision of mobile security round the clock for protection and safety of the allottees.

He directed officers to start work for construction of the main mosque of the colony at the earliest and added that comprehensive plan was being made to resolve traffic related issues at Bosan road.