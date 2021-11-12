Maximum funds being utilized to ensure health facilities to public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum Friday said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, maximum funds were being used to ensure health facilities to public.

The department has made a concrete effort to provide adequate facilities to the patients coming from far-flung areas for treatment. No negligence will be tolerated in the provision of medical services.

He said this while paying a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Vehari.

During the visit, he reviewed the hospital's cleanliness arrangements supply of medicines, attendance of doctors and other issues. Medical Superintendent Dr. Rao Masood Akbar was relieved of additional charge of MS immediately due to poor performance on of cleanliness and other arrangements in the hospital.

Talking on the occasion, he said that no official would be given any exemption for negligence in discharge of duties. All officers and employees should use all their energies to provide the best medical care to the people. He also asked well-being of the patients at the hospital and checked the service delivery.

He directed the officers concerned to make the elevator of the hospital functional and report immediately so that the patients could come and go easily and conveniently.

The Secretary directed the Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority to prepare a proposal to address the staff shortage in the health department in the district so that the shortage of manpower could be resolved soon.

He directed the health department officials to focus on RED and special anti-dengue measures to prevent corona so as to pave the way for a healthy society.