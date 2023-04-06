Maximum municipal facilities to provide in graveyards: DC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed to provide maximum municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur and other districts on the occasion of Youm-e- Ali and Shab-e-Qadar.

"Steps should be taken for cleanliness, lights, provision of potable water and repairing of paths around the graveyards.

While addressing a meeting at his office here on Thursday, he directed the Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh to ensure cleanliness and lighting in their limits so that the visitors do not get troubled to reach graveyards of their loved onesMC Shaikh informed the meeting that fragment spray would also be carried out in all the graveyards under Sukkur municipal corporation before Asar prayer on the eve of Shab-e-Qadar, while, water stalls would also be established in central graveyards, he added.