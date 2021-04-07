Maximum municipal facilities would provide during Ramazan: Commissioner Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Wednesda has directed to provide better municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur and other districts before holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

"Steps should be taken for cleanliness, lights, provision of potable water and repairing of paths around the graveyards," he said while addressing a meeting at his office regarding reviewing the municipal facilities being provided during Ramzan-ul- Mubarak.

He said municipal corporations should also ensure cleanliness and lighting in their limits so that the visitors do not get troubled to reach graveyards of their loved ones.

TMA would make all-out cooperation with them in case they required machinery or manpower.

He said the overflowing sewerage lines around mosques and graveyards should be repaired in cooperation with the relevant organizations on priority basis.

Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Baloch informed the meeting that fragment spray would be carried out in all the graveyards under municipal administration before Asar prayer, while, water stalls and medical camps would also be established in central graveyards, he added.