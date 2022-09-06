Maximum number of flood-affected telecom sites restored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored the maximum telecom sites affected by the recent flood.

"Continued efforts by PTA and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas have resulted in further reduction of non-functional sites count to 320 (0.

6% of the total sites across the country)" said a news release issued by the authority.

Currently, 241 cell sites in Sindh and 79 in Balochistan are non-functional and inaccessible due to flood water but other operational sites in the vicinity ensure that there is no communication blackout.

PTA will continue to update the public about the restoration of leftover sites.