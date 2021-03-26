UrduPoint.com
Maximum Plantation Being Made By PHA: DG PHA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Maximum plantation being made by PHA: DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that maximum tree plantation was being made by the department at parks and green belts of the city.

During his visit of Gilani Park and Labour Complex here on Friday, Syed Shafqat Raza said that tree plantation was being made on daily basis under a vision to make city clean and green.

He said that tree plantation campaign has also been initiated at Labour Complex Industrial Estate. He said that green belts of the city were also being decorated with flowers.

DG PHA added that beautiful landscaping would be made at Labour Complex before its inauguration.He said that big shady trees would be planted at entry point of the labour complex.

He said that directives have been issued for early completion of engineering work.

Director Works Punjab Muhammad Maozam was also present on the occasion.

