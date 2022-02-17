UrduPoint.com

Maximum Price Of PCR Test For COVID-19 Reduced To Rs 4,500

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Maximum price of PCR test for COVID-19 reduced to Rs 4,500

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has reduced the price of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of Covid-19, bringing it down to a maximum of Rs 4,500

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has reduced the price of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of Covid-19, bringing it down to a maximum of Rs 4,500.

According to a letter issued here on Thursday, private hospitals, laboratories and their collection centres in the province have been directed to mention the Names of kits and companies, batch numbers and countries of origin in the diagnostic reports.

As per the direction to all such centres permitted by the the PHC for testing and collecting samples to detect Covid-19, the costs of PCR tests have been linked to the prices of kits being used. By virtue of this, the maximum price of such a test has been fixed at Rs 4,500 provided the price of the kit being used is more than Rs 1,500. In case, the kit costs less than Rs 1,500, the price of the test will be Rs 3,000. All the centres have also been directed not to charge more than the fixed rates.

Moreover, these entities have been asked to implement the directions immediately, and violations in this regard to enforce penal consequences as per law, which includes fines, suspension of services, deregistration from the PHC, and sealing of the facility. To ensure implementation of the directions, the PHC officials will inspect and visit all the centres.

Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz has said, in his statement, that due to the reduced prices of the testing kits, availability of the latest equipment and technical staff and in the public interest, the cost of the PCR test was reduced from Rs 6,500 to Rs 4,800 in the last January.

"We will take into consideration all the elements, and consult the stakeholders to further decrease the prices of tests in the future too," he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Price January All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Senate body lauds HEC efforts to resolve matter of ..

Senate body lauds HEC efforts to resolve matter of municipal corporation

1 minute ago
 Withdrawal of French Troops From Mali to Affect In ..

Withdrawal of French Troops From Mali to Affect Int'l Presence in Country - Berl ..

1 minute ago
 Bill Gates visits NEOC to discuss polio eradicatio ..

Bill Gates visits NEOC to discuss polio eradication efforts in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Preliminary delimitation of constituencies formed ..

Preliminary delimitation of constituencies formed for LG polls

1 minute ago
 13 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, ..

13 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor

5 minutes ago
 Escalation in Donbas Deteriorates Humanitarian Sit ..

Escalation in Donbas Deteriorates Humanitarian Situation - Local Militia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>