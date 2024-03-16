Maximum Relief Being Provided To People In Ramazan Bazaars: Minister
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that maximum relief is being provided to people in Ramazan bazaars.
He said this during his visit to a Ramazan bazaar set up at the football stadium here.
He also checked the quality and rates of essential items. Quality essential items are being sold in Ramazan bazaars as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, he added.
He said no compromise would be made on the quality of items.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also interacted with the people in the Ramazan bazaar and they expressed satisfaction over arrangements in the bazaars.
