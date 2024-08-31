Maximum relief for masses top priority of CM Punjab: Salma Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) CM Task Force for Price Control Punjab Chairperson Salma Butt has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is paying special attention to projects through which masses will be provided relief, especially on essential commodities.

Holding a press conference here on Saturday, she said the provincial government had established special task force on directives of the chief minister to prevent price hike, artificial shortage and hoarding. She said that the basic purpose of the task force was to provide relief to masses by controlling prices of commodities. She said that CM Maryam Nawaz announced subsidy for residents of the province through a huge amount of Rs 45 billion, adding that different initiatives have already been taken for the purpose including the recent relief in the electricity bills.

Salma Butt said that demand and supply at markets was being monitored strictly and the prices were being decided after taking all stakeholders into confidence. She said that the fluctuating prices of chickens had been fixed after consensus with the poultry associations where the formula for prices has been completely changed.

She said that usually the prices of five different commodities were being monitored and efforts being made to control price hike.

She said that the Punjab produce more than sufficient potato but the province has to import onion, tomatoes and others from other provinces because it was the seasonal item in Punjab. She said that ensuring uninterrupted supply of these commodities in the province was top priority and different initiatives were being taken for this purpose.

Salma maintained that it had been decided to convert markets to digitalisation which would help reduce the role of middleman, which is one of the main factors of price hike. She said that provincial government has already launched “Punjab Qeemat App” through which the citizens could learn about the prices of commodities at their mobile phones. She said that the citizens would also get their complaints registered through the mobile application and the price control magistrates would follow the complaint and resolve on priority.

To a question, Salma Butt said that price enforcement and regulatory authority would be formed soon through which the number of price control magistrates would be increased. She said that the offices would be made at Tehsil level where special police and fine mechanism would also be introduced to quick action against violators.