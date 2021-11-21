UrduPoint.com

Maximum Relief Is Manifesto Of PTI: Shaukat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 04:50 PM

Maximum relief is manifesto of PTI: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the provision of maximum relief to the people and making the province model developed was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He expressed these views during inspection of the under-construction Sasobi Kormang Bridge at Shangla on Sunday.

The provincial minister expressed anguish over the alleged use of old and poor material in the bridge and directed the Secretary Communication and Works for taking immediate notice and high-level investigation into the matter.

Shaukat Yousafzai warned that the use of poor quality material in construction work will not be tolerated in any circumstances and those involved in such practice will face legal proceedings.

