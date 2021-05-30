Maximum relief to be provided to masses in upcoming budget, Nouman Ahmad Langrial

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development, Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial, said that the country is heading forward on way to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan.

He said that the country's economy is improving day by day and added that maximum relief would be provided to common people in the upcoming budget.

Provincial minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in his owner organized by finance Secretary PTI Vehari, Chaudhary Amir Ramzan.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran khan has played historical role for raising dignity of the country at international level.

He criticized Pakistan Muslim League (N) and PPP over damaging the country's economy in previous tenures that's why whole nation facing economic troubles.

He said that the positive results of incumbent government's economic policies have started to come.

He said that first time in the country's history, over Rs 4,000 billion record tax was collected.

Minister further said that the overseas Pakistanis have also played their role for standing the economy on it's feet as they had sent Rs 1,000 billion in Pakistan.

On this occasion, PTI district president Amjad Hameed Chauhan, general secretary Ch Mukhtar Ahmad and large number of PTI workers were present.

