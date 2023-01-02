Maximum relief to be provided to poor farmers: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Monday directed the agriculture department to provide relief to poor farmers.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the irrigation and agriculture departments and directed officials concerned to resolve the problems of farmers.

He directed that only approved varieties of standard wheat seeds should be provided to farmers so that agriculture targets could be achieved.