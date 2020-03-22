Maximum safety measures ensures for Police: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Police have ensured maximum safety measures for police personnel in the district, said SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, during his visit to isolation units in Sukkur here on Sunday.

SSP said that besides facemasks, thermal guns and other equipment, attention has been focused on the cleanliness of the lockups. Police has also been asked to avoid arrests in cases of petty nature, he added.

Irfan Ali Samo further said that due to high cases in Sukkur, it was more important for the locals than other districts to observe precautionary measures and asked the participants to convince others from the public to observe hygiene practices and care.

The only way to prevent the virus spread is to observe precautions otherwise it may cause a disaster, he said. He also appealed to the masses to observe hygiene practices such as hand washing and maintain cleanliness of one's surroundings. The SSP appealed to the religious scholars to raise awareness among people to adopt precautionary measures as they have a following in society.He said people must stay indoors and use facemasks and exercise other precautions in the prevailing situation.