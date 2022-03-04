Maximum tree-plantation being ensured to control environmental pollution: Sec Housing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said on Friday that maximum tree-plantation was being made across the region as it would be helpful to control environmental pollution.

He expressed these views after plantation of saplings at Al-Badar park here alongwith MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua and kids.

He further said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided plantation of over 2000 mature trees during recent spring season month and over 500 trees have also been planted at Al-Badar park Shah Rukn-e-Alam.

Secretary said that PHA's steps regarding tree-plantation were appreciable and added that city would be made more green.

Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that it was dire need to create awareness among kids regarding importance of tree-plantation and added that more tree-plantation would be made along with school and college students.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that they were fully following Prime Minister's Clean and Green vision. He said that community and students would be involved further for tree-plantation.

Secretary Housing aware the kids about the importance of trees.