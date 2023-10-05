Open Menu

Maximum Tree Plantation Ensured: Dr Arshad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Maximum tree plantation ensured: Dr Arshad

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal has said all necessary measures will be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing the cleaning of roads inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city green & beautiful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal has said all necessary measures will be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing the cleaning of roads inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city green & beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing on-the-spot directives to the departments concerned at his office here on Thursday.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance with the directives.

He said the Municipal Corporation being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing the municipal problems of people therefore such a strategy should be made that the people should not have to suffer due to noncompliance of orders.

The Deputy Mayor also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Sukkur All

Recent Stories

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

3 minutes ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomor ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Arme ..

Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Armenia in Brussels

2 minutes ago
 At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military ..

At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military academy: monitor

3 minutes ago
 Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be c ..

Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by Sept 2024: Commiss ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for secu ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for security of chairman PTI

3 minutes ago
Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party ..

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered mariju ..

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spur ..

Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spurious pesticides, fertilizers

6 minutes ago
 PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualificati ..

PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

6 minutes ago
 Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisi ..

Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisite to tackle challenges: UAF V ..

3 minutes ago
 Islam is religion of peace: VC

Islam is religion of peace: VC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan