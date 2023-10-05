Maximum tree plantation ensured: Dr Arshad

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal has said all necessary measures will be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing the cleaning of roads inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city green & beautiful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal has said all necessary measures will be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing the cleaning of roads inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city green & beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing on-the-spot directives to the departments concerned at his office here on Thursday.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance with the directives.

He said the Municipal Corporation being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing the municipal problems of people therefore such a strategy should be made that the people should not have to suffer due to noncompliance of orders.

The Deputy Mayor also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.