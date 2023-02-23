UrduPoint.com

Maximum Tree Plantation Ensured, Says Awais Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Maximum tree plantation ensured, says Awais Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that all the necessary measures will be made in the larger interest of the people, besides managing the cleaning of roads and flyover, inside Sukkur's city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing on-the-spot directives to the departments concerned at his residence here on Thursday.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance with the directives.

He said TMA being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing the municipal problems of people, therefore, such a strategy should be made so that the people should not have to suffer due to non-compliance with orders.

The MPA also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

