Open Menu

Maximum Tree Plantation Need Of Hour: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Maximum tree plantation need of hour: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that the country facing challenges of climate changes and stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation to provide pollution free country to the next generation.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with 77th “Independence Day) celebrations at Women University here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, maximum tree plantation was being ensured across the region. She said that the country facing challenges of climate changes and stressed upon the need of green cover to provide pollution free country to the next generation.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Kulsum Paracha, Registrar Prof. Dr Memona Khan, staff members and students planted saplings at the university.

The Commissioner Maryam Khan also participated in another ceremony organized by Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare Foundation.

She gifted 276 braille books among the blind children of class one to fifth class donated by the SOS organization.

Speaking there, the Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the braille books would also be provided to the students from fifth to intermediate soon.

Later, the Commissioner participated in a ceremony organized by Society for Special Persons to celebrate 78th Independence Day. The commissioner distributed 100 wheelchairs among the disables and also provided saplings to them for plantation.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Khan said that the Independence Day was a day to commitment to recall the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for getting the independent land. She said that the nation was united for protecting the motherland and the evil eyes would be destroyed with national unity. She stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation in the country to prevent environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Multan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Independence Bin Qasim Somali Shilling Women From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

9 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan