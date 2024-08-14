Maximum tree plantation need of hour: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that the country facing challenges of climate changes and stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation to provide pollution free country to the next generation.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with 77th “Independence Day) celebrations at Women University here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, maximum tree plantation was being ensured across the region. She said that the country facing challenges of climate changes and stressed upon the need of green cover to provide pollution free country to the next generation.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Kulsum Paracha, Registrar Prof. Dr Memona Khan, staff members and students planted saplings at the university.

The Commissioner Maryam Khan also participated in another ceremony organized by Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare Foundation.

She gifted 276 braille books among the blind children of class one to fifth class donated by the SOS organization.

Speaking there, the Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the braille books would also be provided to the students from fifth to intermediate soon.

Later, the Commissioner participated in a ceremony organized by Society for Special Persons to celebrate 78th Independence Day. The commissioner distributed 100 wheelchairs among the disables and also provided saplings to them for plantation.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Khan said that the Independence Day was a day to commitment to recall the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for getting the independent land. She said that the nation was united for protecting the motherland and the evil eyes would be destroyed with national unity. She stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation in the country to prevent environmental pollution.