Maximum Tree Plantation Need Of Hour: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that the country facing challenges of climate changes and stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation to provide pollution free country to the next generation.
Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with 77th “Independence Day) celebrations at Women University here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, maximum tree plantation was being ensured across the region. She said that the country facing challenges of climate changes and stressed upon the need of green cover to provide pollution free country to the next generation.
On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Kulsum Paracha, Registrar Prof. Dr Memona Khan, staff members and students planted saplings at the university.
The Commissioner Maryam Khan also participated in another ceremony organized by Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare Foundation.
She gifted 276 braille books among the blind children of class one to fifth class donated by the SOS organization.
Speaking there, the Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the braille books would also be provided to the students from fifth to intermediate soon.
Later, the Commissioner participated in a ceremony organized by Society for Special Persons to celebrate 78th Independence Day. The commissioner distributed 100 wheelchairs among the disables and also provided saplings to them for plantation.
Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Khan said that the Independence Day was a day to commitment to recall the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for getting the independent land. She said that the nation was united for protecting the motherland and the evil eyes would be destroyed with national unity. She stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation in the country to prevent environmental pollution.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago