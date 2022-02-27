UrduPoint.com

Maximum Tree Plantation Need Of Hour: Peer Zahoor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 07:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Water and Power Peer Zahoor Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that maximum tree plantation in country was need of hour to prevent environmental pollution.

Addressing a ceremony, held in connection with tree plantation campaign under clean and green Pakistan project at Pull Gharaat Forest Park Mian Channu, he said that trees could play a vital role in controlling environmental pollution.

He said that the issue of environmental pollution should be taken as a challenge and everyone should play due role to face it. He urged people to participate in the campaign by planting maximum trees during the campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Ramiz Zaffar and officers of concerned departments were also attended the ceremony.

>