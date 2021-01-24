UrduPoint.com
Maximum Tree Plantation Need Of Hour To Control Pollution:RPO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that maximum tree plantation was need of hour to control environmental pollution.

During his visit of Police Public School here on Sunday, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that environmental pollution was becoming one the major issue for future and it could be controlled only through a joint effort of government and the people.

He said that kids should be aware of the importance of tree plantation.

The regional police officer urged masses to play their role to make government's initiative of tree plantation successful in order to provide environmental pollution free country to the next generation.

He also planted a sapling in the school boundary.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider, SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Aamir Khan Niazi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

