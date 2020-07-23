Maximum tree plantation stressed

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that maximum tree plantation will help to improve the environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that maximum tree plantation will help to improve the environment.

DC Aamir Khattak expressed these views after plantation of dozen of saplings along with Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua and DG PHA Dr Abid Mahmood here on Thursday.

'We could also give pleasant environment to our next generation through tree plantation, Mr Aamir said and added that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has vital role in making the city green.

Chairman PHA said that they were taking steps to make Prime Minister's Clean & Green Pakistan drive a success. He urged the citizens to participate in the tree plantation drive and we will have to make the country clean and green together.

DG PHA said that big trees were being planted while its proper nurturing also being ensured.

He said that maximum tree plantation will be ensured during next month of August.