Maximum trees imperative to arrest environmental pollution: DG PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain said that plantation of maximum trees was imperative to arrest environmental pollution.

He was planting a sapling in the lawn of Radio Pakistan Building here on Wednesday.

He said that PHA had focused on maximum tree plantation in public parks, green belts and other available spaces in the city in addition to concentration on massive tree plantation in the premises of government offices.

Station Director Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Faisalabad Sajjad Ahmad Bari also planted a sapling in Radio Pakistan Building and said that entire staff of Radio Pakistan Faisalabad Office would participate in tree plantation in addition to looking after the planted saplings for their proper growth.

Director Horticulture PHA Zaheer Ahmad and staff members of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) were also present on the occasion.