Maximum trees to be planted during Monsoon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration on Thursday decided to ensure maximum tree plantation during the monsoon to make the city green and beautiful.

This was disclosed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Ikhlaq Ahmed while presiding over a meeting to different departments of the district government here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADCF Ikhlaq Ahmed said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has directed forest and other departments of the district government to ensure maximum tree plantation during monsoon campaign.

He said that the decision has been made to plant big size saplings in the city during the campaign. He said that the tree plantation would not only provide environmental pollution free atmosphere to citizens but also help increase the beauty of the city.

He maintained that plantation on canals and main roads would be the top priority where maximum saplings would be planted. He said that the forest department would provide saplings to all government and private institutions during the plantation campaign adding that all efforts would be made to make the monsoon tree plantation campaign successful.