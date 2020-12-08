UrduPoint.com
Maximum Women Participation In Election Process Stressed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Maximum women participation in election process stressed

District election commissioner Kohat Asif on Tuesday urged women to get their vote registered so that maximum participation of women voters could be ensured in the country election process

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) District election commissioner Kohat Asif on Tuesday urged women to get their vote registered so that maximum participation of women voters could be ensured in the country election process.

Speaking in a ceremony in connection with national voters day here, he highlighted the importance of the day and a large number of people from the civil society also attended the ceremony.

He also underlined the need for making effective measures to raise awareness among people about the importance of vote with regard to evolving a transparent and strong democratic system in the country.

He said that the purpose of the day was to sensitize people about their democratic rights and responsibilities by casting their votes in the election process.

He said that registration of votes of the transgenders, minorities, people with disabilities and women should be ensured to further strengthen the democratic system in the country.

